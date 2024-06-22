BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.