BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $765.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $755.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.24.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

