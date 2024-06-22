BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

