Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

