Bull Oak Capital LLC Buys 152,070 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 25,135.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRDM. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

FRDM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,521 shares. The stock has a market cap of $845.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

