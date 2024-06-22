Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Buys 2,254 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock remained flat at $45.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.