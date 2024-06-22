Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 2.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,055,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 472,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,574. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

