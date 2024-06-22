BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Down 3.8%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.98 and last traded at C$5.01. 2,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.00.

BYD Electronic (International) Company Profile

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

