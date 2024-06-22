Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 64,260 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 5.1% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 199,732 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

