Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 915,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

