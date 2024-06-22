Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT remained flat at $93.96 during midday trading on Friday. 22,830,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

