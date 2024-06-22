Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 202.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,612.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.78. 3,196,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

