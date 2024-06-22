Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VGT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.74. 483,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

