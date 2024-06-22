Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance
GMOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 10,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.
About Cambria Global Momentum ETF
