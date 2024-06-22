Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 303,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 275,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

