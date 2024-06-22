Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,746. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

