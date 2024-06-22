Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Vertex comprises about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vertex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vertex by 14.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,429,936.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,152.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,369,347 shares of company stock worth $75,525,996. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 1,344,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,505. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.25, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

