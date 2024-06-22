Capital CS Group LLC Boosts Position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 519.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000.

NVDL stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,319,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,319,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

