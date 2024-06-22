Capital CS Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital CS Group LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,097 shares of company stock worth $4,885,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 8,930,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

