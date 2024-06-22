CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

KMX stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

