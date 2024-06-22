Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLDX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of CLDX opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

