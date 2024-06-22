Chemring Group’s (CHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 338 ($4.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

CHG stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.79) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

