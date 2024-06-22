Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,292,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

