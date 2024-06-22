China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

