Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
