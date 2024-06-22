CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,321.09. 397,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,172.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

