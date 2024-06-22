CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $26.23 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. 3,639,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

