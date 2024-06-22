CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $13.18 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $294,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,689,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company had a trading volume of 239,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,140. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

