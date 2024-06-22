CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,100 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,817,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

