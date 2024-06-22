CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,872 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $420,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

