Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,084,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,683 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 301,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,350. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

