Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

