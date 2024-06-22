Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $535.35. 838,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average of $523.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.