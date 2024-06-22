Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $535.35. 838,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average of $523.79.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
