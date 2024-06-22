Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.89. 11,809,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.18. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

