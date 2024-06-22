Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

