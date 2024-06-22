Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 332 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,871. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.