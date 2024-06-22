Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 688 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,848. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $154.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

