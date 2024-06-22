Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.09. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $228.35.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
