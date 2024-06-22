Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.32. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 257,940 shares changing hands.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Opportunities Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.