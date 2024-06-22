Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.32. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 257,940 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,415 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

