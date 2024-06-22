CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 306.37 ($3.89), with a volume of 1292531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.44) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,937.50 and a beta of 0.50.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($384.37). In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($380.97). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($384.37). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 354 shares of company stock worth $90,392. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

