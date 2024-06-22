CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Critical Analysis

CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoinShares International and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoinShares International 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 174.76%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than CoinShares International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoinShares International N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CoinShares International and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoinShares International and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoinShares International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $143.91 million 5.26 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -6.99

CoinShares International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats CoinShares International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers Investment management and advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020. CoinShares International Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

