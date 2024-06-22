Compound One Day Volume Hits $31.55 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Compound token can now be bought for $48.59 or 0.00075639 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $406.17 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00023549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010552 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,588 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,585.36838712 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.35436626 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $40,234,181.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

