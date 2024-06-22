Compound Price Down 6.8% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $48.58 or 0.00075697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $406.08 million and approximately $37.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010518 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,566 tokens. Compound's official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound's official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,560.36136068 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.23929573 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $36,847,924.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

