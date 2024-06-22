Conflux Price Tops $0.15 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $608.40 million and $25.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,225.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.79 or 0.00597573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00115144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00256095 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00068031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,175,066 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,168,256 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,818,239.58 with 4,137,818,224.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14654977 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $25,714,201.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.