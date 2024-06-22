ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 307.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.90).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
