Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 706,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 70,675 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $12,312,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,346,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. 8,758,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.