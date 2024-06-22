Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,614,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

