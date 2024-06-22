Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Raised by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 12,865,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.