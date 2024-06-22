Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $6.79 or 0.00010563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $77.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

