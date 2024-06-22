Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $156.19 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

